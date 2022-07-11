Barclays Trims Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Target Price to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

