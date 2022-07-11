Barclays Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.86.

JCI stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

