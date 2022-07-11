Barclays Trims Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Target Price to $140.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

