Barclays Trims Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Target Price to SEK 200

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from SEK 230 to SEK 200 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

