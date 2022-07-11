Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 290352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

