Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 290352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.
Bayhorse Silver Company Profile (CVE:BHS)
See Also
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.