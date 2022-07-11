BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Up 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.65 ($39.65) and last traded at €39.50 ($39.50). 22,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($39.40).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

