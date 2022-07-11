Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 312,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.