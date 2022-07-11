Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00089713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00248129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

