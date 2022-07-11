Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.98.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
