Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.