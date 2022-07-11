Berenberg Bank Cuts Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 430

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.21) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 484 ($5.86).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £407.05 million and a PE ratio of 404.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.37. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.45).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

