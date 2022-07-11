Berenberg Bank Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 915

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.89) to GBX 915 ($11.08) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.50) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered WPP to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($17.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,246.67 ($15.10).

WPP stock opened at GBX 800.60 ($9.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 892 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.62.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

