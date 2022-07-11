Berenberg Bank Increases Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target to GBX 75

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SVML stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £124.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.67. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.66.

