Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 49

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 46 ($0.56) to GBX 49 ($0.59) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 14.45 ($0.17) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.50 ($0.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

