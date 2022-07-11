Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 49

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 46 ($0.56) to GBX 49 ($0.59) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 14.45 ($0.17) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.50 ($0.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.