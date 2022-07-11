Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,333 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.69% of Better World Acquisition worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWAC. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Better World Acquisition by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 934,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

