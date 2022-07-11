BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265.71 ($27.44).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,205.50 ($26.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,548.59. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81). The firm has a market cap of £111.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 861.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.