BIDR Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $13.01 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00115927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033217 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

