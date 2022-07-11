Binamon Trading Down 1.7% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Binamon has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $94,643.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

