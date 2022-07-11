BioNTech (BNTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:

7/11/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $298.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/30/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $209.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/30/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/15/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $206.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/24/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,550. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.09.

Get BioNTech SE alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.