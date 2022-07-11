BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,951.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $60,951.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00284514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,363,075,786 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

