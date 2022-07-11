BitCore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $151,925.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $151,925.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,503.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.39 or 0.05566791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00247118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00632636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00503860 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.