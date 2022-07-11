BitWhite Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $36,781.29 and approximately $55,629.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

