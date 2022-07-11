Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 133406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

