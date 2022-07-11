BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $831.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $811.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $619.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.41. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

