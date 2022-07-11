BlitzPick Achieves Market Cap of $80,932.20 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $80,932.20 and $126.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

