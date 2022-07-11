Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,703.90.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,045.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,223.62. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,689.46 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.