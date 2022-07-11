Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,063. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

