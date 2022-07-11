Brokerages Set Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT at $15.00

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $12.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

