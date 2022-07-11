Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $57.43

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

