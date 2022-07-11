Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $62.25

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.