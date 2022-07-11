Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $36.80

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Model N stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,128 shares of company stock worth $717,582 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

