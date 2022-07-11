Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $29.36

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Schneider National by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

