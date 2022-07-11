Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:RA opened at $19.24 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

