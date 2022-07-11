BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $230,254.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $230,254.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

