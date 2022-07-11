BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $6.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.