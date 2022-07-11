Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cheuvreux downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux now has a €27.00 price target on the stock. Bureau Veritas traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($32.08) to €22.30 ($23.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.