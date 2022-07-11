Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0001

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $31,050.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00632636 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

