Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00245794 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,760,623,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,817,694 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

