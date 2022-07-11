Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 21,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $173,967,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after buying an additional 1,282,098 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

