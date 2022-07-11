Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CADE opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

