Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Friedman Industries worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.28. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,409. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.