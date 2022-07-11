Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Friedman Industries worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.28. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,409. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

