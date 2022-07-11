Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Workday by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Workday stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.72. 18,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,478. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

