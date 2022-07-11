Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 25,244 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. 23,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

