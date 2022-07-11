Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 238,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

