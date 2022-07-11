Callahan Advisors LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.66. 20,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

