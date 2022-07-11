Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.91. 13,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

