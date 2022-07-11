Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,889. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

