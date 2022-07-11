Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.01. 15,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

