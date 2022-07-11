Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$172.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$169.00 price target (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.00.

CNR opened at C$146.06 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$128.50 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$100.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.54.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

