Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$24.45 on Friday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$21.01 and a 52 week high of C$33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

