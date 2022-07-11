Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.66. Canoo shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 18,844 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $719.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.59.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
